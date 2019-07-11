Rouwaida Attieh Admits Suffering From Domestic Violence

This is the first time Syrian singer Rouwaida Attieh talks about the domestic violence she faced during her first marriage, and she did not tell anyone about her suffering at the time.





Her statements came during the program 'Maa aw Ded' (With or Against) presented by Jordanian TV anchor Ola Al-Fares on Bein TV.

"He was twenty years older than me, I lost my father at a young age and I was looking for a man like him, and unfortunately he was not. Even my parents refused my marriage, and I did not talk to my family for years because they did not approve of it. And things got even worse after my participation in 'Super Star')

She said: "I should have left after the first slap I got, I did not tell my parents, because nobody hit me before at my parents' house. When I asked for a divorce, everyone was shocked. I was very frustrated and he told me that I was the ugliest woman in the universe, he only allowed me to participate in the talent show 'Superstar' for materialistic reasons).

"I asked for a divorce from him in 2006" The songstress said. "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, and this is how I stood on my feet again thee who has the Lord with him, nothing can break him" The Syrian singer concluded. After her statements, comments saluted the ex super star contestant's courage and strength.