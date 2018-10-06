Rowan Atkinson Quits Being Mr Bean Again

(AFP/File)

It was one of his most iconic characters, who shot to stardom around the world in the nineties thanks to his comedic charm.

But Rowan Atkinson, 63, admitted that he probably wouldn't return to the role of Mr Bean as he feels like he's done all that he can with the character.

During an appearance on the Graham Norton show, he candidly admitted: 'I doubt he will ever reappear.'