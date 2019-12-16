Royal Resemblance! Check Out Meghan Markle's Famous Syrian Actress Lookalike

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and the wife of Prince Harry, is very popular in the Arab world, where fans have gone as far as creating fan pages dedicated to her.

One fan page with a following of 23.3K called @meghanmarkle_arabic, compared the duchess to Syrian actress Dima Kandalaft, calling her Meghan's Arab lookalike.

Immediately the photos were published, many Markle and Kandalaft fans were excited by this comparison. A number of them agreed that there's a similarity between them in terms of features and facial expressions, while others thought they were completely different.

The same page wondered about the possibility of an Arabic production on Meghan Markle's story, in which Kandalaft could embody her character. The role would be ideal for the Syrian actress, especially since Meghan's humble beginnings started in acting, and eventually she became famous for her distinguished role as Rachel Zane in the series Suits.

She later became a duchess and a senior member of the British Royal Family after a love story with Prince Harry.

If an Arab movie or series about Meghan Markle were to be produced, which Arab actor would be best suited to play the role of Prince Harry?