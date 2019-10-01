Ruby Rose Describes How it Felt to be in Batwoman's Costume

"It's like a second skin and it feels like you're faster and stronger and better and bulletproof," the actress said on Monday about the superhero costume, before mentioning the drawbacks of wearing one.





"You're a little slower and it's a little uncomfortable on the back after a while," she continued.

Rose also mentioned how initially she was allergic to the adhesive tape used in the Batwoman mask, giving her hives.

"I was like a pre-Proactiv 15-year-old child kind of commercial," she said of how her face broke out after wearing the mask, causing production to design a new one.

Rose, while performing stunts on the show, had broken her neck, putting her at risk of becoming paralyzed. The 33-year-old posted on Instagram recently video of the surgery that she received.

She told host Jimmy Fallon that during the recovery period she became depressed about not being allowed to move and the thought of not being able to do things herself.

"The only way I really got myself out of it was being like, how much exciting things are happening this year," Rose said. "By slowing things down and being appreciative and being in the present moment and appreciating the people around you, can make you feel like a million dollars."

Batwoman premieres on The CW on Sunday.