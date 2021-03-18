Rumors put to bed! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez KISS in Public!

Jlo and Alex Rodriguez were spotted kissing in the Dominican Republic after admitting they were 'working through some things' following split rumors.

The 51-year-old entertainer appeared to be making the most of some time off as she relaxed outside while lounging in a robe.

Upon seeing her fiance walk through the sliding glass doors of their exclusive digs, Jennifer greeted her beau with a kiss, squashing any reports their romance was on the fritz.

Jennifer's caramel colored hair was parted down the middle and appeared to be freshly blown out.

She tied the belt of a plush terry cloth robe tightly around her waist and rolled the long sleeves up to her elbows while resting outside.

Alex, a former professional baseball player, played it safe and wore a baby blue disposable face mask.

He knelt down to Jennifer's level to catch up with his lady love while she stayed on the lounger between kisses.

is in the Caribbean country while Jennifer films the new romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding with Josh Duhamel.

On Saturday, the pair released a statement saying earlier reports of their split were 'inaccurate' and they are 'working through some things.'

A recent report from The Sun noted that Jennifer feels 'she can't trust' Alex and doesn't 'want to be embarrassed any more' by him.

'These latest cheating rumors are the final straw. Everyone knows she can do better and doesn’t deserve this,' the source noted.

The report comes after rumors swirled about A-Rod FaceTiming Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, although it was insisted that the pair had never met up in person.

LeCroy, 30, dodged questions about the couple's split when she was spotted leaving the gym in Charleston, South Carolina on Sunday - despite repeated claims that she was the catalyst to ending the A-lister's romance.

Meanwhile, a People report on Tuesday said Lopez and Rodriguez are 'still engaged' and doing well as they spend time in the Dominican Republic where she's currently filming Shotgun Wedding.

'Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person,' a source tells the outlet.

'They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again.'

The Hollywood power couple, who began dating in 2017, were reported to have called off their two-year engagement last week.

The split allegations were widely reported by multiple news outlets, including Page Six and CNN, which cited close sources saying the couple had called it quits after the relationship had been on the rocks for some time.

The duo also have businesses together, including their deal with Hims & Hers wellness brand and Quay sunglasses, as well as shared properties in Los Angeles, Miami and New York.

The pair are now said to be focusing on their blended family; the singer's twins Emme and Max, 13, and A-Rod's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.