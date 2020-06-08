RuPaul to Lead The Nominees For The 2020 Critics' Choice Real TV Awards

Netflix docuseries Cheer and drag queen reality competition RuPaul's Drag Race lead the nominees for the 2020 Critics' Choice Real TV Awards.

Nominations for this year's awards show, presented by the Broadcast Television Journalists Association and NPACT, were announced Monday.

The Critics' Choice Real TV Awards recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

Cheer, a series that follows the cheerleaders of Navarro College as they prepare for the National Cheerleading Championship, is nominated for Unstructured Series, Sports Show, Limited Documentary Series, Male Star of the Year and Female Star of the Year.

RuPaul's Drag Race is also up for five awards: Competition Series, Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Female Star of the Year, Male Star of the Year and Show Host.

The Netflix series Queer Eye, which premiered its fifth season Friday, follows with four nominations. Survivor host Jeff Probst will receive the Critics' Choice Real TV Impact Award.

"Our nominees for the 2020 Critics Choice Real TV Awards reflect the broad range of dynamic unscripted content available on all television platforms," CCA TV branch president Ed Martin said in a statement.

"We are once again honored to bring much deserved attention to the best of reality TV -- a genre that continues to entertain and educate us all." Voting is open now in two categories, Female Star of the Year and Male Star of the Year.

Nicole Byer, Dr. Orna Guralnik, Dr. Sandra Lee, Gwyneth Paltrow, Michelle Visage and Monica Aldama are nominated for Female Star, while Jerry Harris, The Fab Five, Trevor Noah, RuPaul Charles, Hasan Minhaj and Kevin Hart are up for Male Star. The winners will be announced June 29.