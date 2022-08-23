Russell Crowe Wants His Fans to Visit Turkey

Filmmaker and musician Russell Crowe responded to a Twitter user inviting him to Turkey.

A user on Twitter shared a tweet that says: 'Good evening Gladiator, We are waiting for you again to Turkey'.

Good evening Gladiator,

We are waiting for you again to Turkey🇹🇷



And Russel Crow replied: 'I love Turkey so much. What an endlessly fascinating and beautiful country. If you have never been to Turkey, you really should make a plan to go.'

Russell Crowe and Turkey

Russel Crowe has a connection with Turkish people and Turkey itself, as in 2014, the actor worked on a movie called 'The Water Diviner' which was shot in Turkey, the movie tells the story of a New Zealand father who travels to Turkey to search for his two sons four years after they went missing in the battle in Gallipoli in 1915.

And after filming that movie, Russel said that filming The Water Diviner has helped him to understand the Turkish side of the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.

He said: '“I am hoping that the movie at the very least gets those kinds of conversations going in Australia. Turks have shown us a deep love. I think we need to reciprocate with respect. Our boys are still lying in Turkish soil… We should be deeply grateful for that.''

By Alexandra Abumuhor