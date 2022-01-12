Ryan Dorsey Remembers Naya Rivers on What Would Have Been Her 35th Birthday

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Ryan Dorsey shared a statement with People magazine as a tribute to his late ex-wife Naya Rivera's 35th Birthday.

Dorsey said: “She knew how willing Josey was to share his things, but she’d be so proud to see how he’ll give things he loves away to friends or donate them,”

“He has this unique literal laugh-out-LOUD cackle of laugh when he’s watching TV that’s kind of obnoxiously endearing like hers was, but his even more so. No matter your mood, it would make anyone smile if you heard it,” he said.

“At least once a day, I find myself shaking my head, like it‘s still unbelievable, so surreal that she’s gone. She’d be freaking out today; I could almost hear her: ’OMG, I‘m almost 40!’ ” he says. “It’s hard to write this, tears coming out my eyes. Unf***ng real.”

Naya Rivera who is know for her role on Glee as 'Santana Lopez' died of an accidental drowning in July of 2020, the actress went missing after a day on the water in Lake Peru, where was spending the day with her son Josey, when she suddenly drowned saving her son from drowning into the water.

A massive search prompted over the next few days, her body was eventually found in the lake on July 11th , she passed at the age of 33.

And according to Rivera's father George Rivera, Naya called him on FaceTime from the lake, ''She would always bounce stuff off me,” he said .''And she wanted to go swimming with Josey out in the middle of the lake.'' The late actress also informed that the boat she rented didn’t have an anchor, which raised concern to her dad.

George said that after three minutes, their call cut out ''I had this bad feeling that was just killing me,'' he said.

After the tragic incident, Naya's son Josie told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not.''

And Investigators believed “Rivera drowned in what appears to be a tragic accident.”

Naya Rivera drowned after exhausting herself helping Josey back into the boat. “We are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera,” Sheriff Bill Ayub said during the press conference, adding: “There is no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide.”