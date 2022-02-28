Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Support Ukraine

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively announced that they will donate one dollar for every dollar they earn in the fundraising initiative launched by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support those affected by the war in Ukraine, amounting to up to one million dollars.

"In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighboring countries. They need protection. When you donate, we'll match it up to $1,000,000, creating double the support," Reynolds wrote Saturday on Twitter

The post was accompanied by a link to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Lively took to her Instagram to issue a statement. “@vancityreynolds and I are doubling every dollar donated to @usaforunhcr up to $1,000,000, @usaforunhcr is providing life-saving aid, and also working with neighboring countries to ensure protection for these families,”

Lively indicated that the initiative aims to provide life-saving aid and coordinate with neighboring countries to ensure the protection of families fleeing from the inferno of war.