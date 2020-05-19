Ryan Seacrest Denies Suffering From a Stroke

Ryan Seacrest has denied he suffered a stroke on Sunday after he seemingly struggled to read off his script during the American Idol finale broadcast.

Fans took to Twitter to share their concerns after the 45-year-old, towards the end of the show, appeared to slightly slur his words. Viewers also noticed his right eye looked smaller than his left.

A rep for Ryan told People on Monday: 'Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,'

'Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.'

The producer - known as one of the hardest working people in showbiz - was absent from Live with Kelly & Ryan on Monday morning, with his rep explaining that he was in need of a day off.

'Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,

'So today he took a well-deserved day off.' the rep added.

Ryan's co-host Kelly Ripa shared on Monday that Ryan decided to take the morning off after 'working late on American Idol'.

Kelly's husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in as a guest co-host for the show.

The usually flawless TV veteran appeared so out of sorts that dozens of viewers shared their concerns on social media, questioning whether Ryan was ill or if he'd suffered a stroke.

'I’m a speech-language pathologist and just watched Ryan Seacrest at the end of the American Idol show. His right eye and corner of the right side of his mouth both appeared to droop on air. He seemed disoriented momentarily and his speech sounded slurred,' one person observed.

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/9LCKTLjxpe — M. Drake Krueger (@KingDraqula) May 18, 2020

'Ryan Seacrest are you ok?? You look like something's wrong' wrote one fan while another shared 'I think something is wrong with Ryan Seacrest, BIG TIME. Did anyone else notice his eye and the delay in speech?'

Ryan has not addressed the concerns and stayed silent on social media apart from one congratulatory Tweet for Sunday's winner, Just Sam.

'Congrats to our Season 3 winner, @CoJustsam! #IdolFinale' he wrote after the finale aired.

Since the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the nation in March, American Idol, along with many other TV productions, suspended production with live studio audiences.

The long-running ABC talent contest instead switched to a remote part-live, part-taped hybrid with contestants perform from home.

Earlier this month Ryan opened up to People about how challenging he's found it to manage his crazy busy schedule during these unprecedented times.

'We put the show together earlier in the week because there are so many factors to it,'

'Every once in a while we have to be careful not to step on each other while we're talking because there’s that delay that we’ve all experienced talking to our families at home on different Zooms and things like that.'