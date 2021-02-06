Ryan Seacrest Quits Live From the Red Carpet for New Adventures

Ryan Seacrest has quit 'Live from the Red Carpet'.

The 46-year-old presenter has decided to "move on to new adventures" after 14 years fronting the E! show but will "miss" all those involved in putting together the programme, including his usual co-host Giuliana Rancic.

He wrote on Instagram: "After 14 years of hosting E!'s 'Live from the Red Carpet' I've decided to move on to new adventures.

"I'll miss the whole crew that works so hard behind the scenes and of course my amazing partner Giuliana. Thanks to everyone for watching all these years."



Giuliana admitted she'll "miss" working with her friend.

She commented on his post: "Ryan, as sad as you know I am, I celebrate you today and all the great memories we’ve made on the E! red carpet these past 14 years. You are truly one-of-a-kind...what an honor it’s been hosting alongside you. I sure will miss you on the red carpet, my friend [heart emoji](sic)"

Another E! host, Jason Kennedy, also commented on the post.

He wrote: "It was a pleasure brother."

And both Lucy Hale and Lisa Rinna hailed the 'American Idol' star an "idol", while Brad Goreski called him a "legend".

E! bosses insisted Ryan will always be part of their "family".

The network said in a statement: "E! has long enjoyed our relationship with Ryan over the years especially as co-host of E!'s signature red carpet series.

"He has been instrumental in giving viewers a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights. We are extremely appreciative of his many contributions and he will always be part of the E! family."

It's not the only career shift for Ryan this year as 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - on which he serves as executive producer - is set to end this year after 20 seasons.

And the presenter recently predicted the famous family will "do something differently" when they leave E! for their new deal with streaming service Hulu.

He said: "I think they have a lot of ideas and [will do] a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons.

"So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas.

"My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently. I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."