Saad Lamjarred rape trial starts in France

ALBAWABA - Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred's rape and assault trial kicked off in the French capital, Paris on Monday.

A then-20-year-old woman accused the 37-year-old singer of rape and assault at one of the hotels in France back in 2016.

Lamjarred, who was dubbed the "King of Arabic Pop", was accused of allegedly raping a French woman at a luxury hotel on the Champs-Elysees while he was under the influence of alcohol and cocaine.

In a video shared in front of the French court, Lamjarred was seen with his wife Ghita El Allaki who showed up to support the Moroccan singer as he denied accusations.

#عرب_وود | حرصت غيثة العلاكي زوجة #سعد_لمجرد على الحضور لجلسة المحاكمة في باريس ومساندة لمجرد لمواجهة التهمة الموجهة اليه من شابة فرنسية منذ عام ٢٠١٦ بالتعدي والضرب pic.twitter.com/MlPbnsX9so — ArabWood - عرب وود (@ArabwoodTV) February 20, 2023

According to sources, if the singer pleads guilty to rape and assault, he will receive an up to 20 years sentence.

The Moroccan singer's music video "Lm3allem" has over 1 billion views on YouTube, where he has more than 14 million subscribers.