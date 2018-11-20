'In Safe Hands!' Hana Shiha Shares a Romantic Moment With Her Husband Ahmed Falawkas

Ahmed Falawkas carried his wife in a classic newlywed style (Source: hanashiha - Instagram)

The evil eye exists and we’re worried about our favorite Shiha sister.

Egyptian Starlet Hana Shiha, just shared what was meant to be a romantic moment with her husband, Ahmed Falawkas. The newlywed couple posed in front of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, with eyes filled with nothing but love. The actor carried his wife in a classic newlywed style, over the threshold, with a caption saying “Feeling in love, I’m in safe hands ..”. Sigh much?

It’s 2018 and what is a normal day without the Internet making a big deal out of a normal moment? Well, we’re all forever single, so I guess it’s only normal for us to hyperventilate when we catch a glimpse of real romance online. And no, there’s nothing normal about a hot guy carrying a hot lady on Instagram. We refuse to believe it exists and so does these hilarious women.

He’s carrying her and her bag

Why did I see this in the morning? Where are my safe hands? When will I be carried?

I’ll cry in one second

Take me, God!

Dear God, may my crush love me and keep me in safe hands too

Dear God, one Ahmed Falawkas, please!