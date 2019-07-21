Safinar Shows off Her Cleavage in the Pool

Armenian belly dancer Safinar posted new pictures in the swimming pool, wearing a sexy blue dress that revealed her cleavage clearly.





The dancer raised many questions after posting a picture, in which she was wearing a white dress with the caption 'New film dears'.

(Source: sofi_grig77 - Instagram)

Many thought Safinar was officially engaged, but she denied her marriage news, saying she is still single and waiting for the right man to be engaged.