  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Safinar Shows off Her Cleavage in the Pool

Safinar Shows off Her Cleavage in the Pool

Published July 21st, 2019 - 11:34 GMT
Many thought Safinar was officially engaged Source sofi_grig77 Instagram
Many thought Safinar was officially engaged (Source: sofi_grig77 - Instagram)

Armenian belly dancer Safinar posted new pictures in the swimming pool, wearing a sexy blue dress that revealed her cleavage clearly.


The dancer raised many questions after posting a picture, in which she was wearing a white dress with the caption 'New film dears'.

(Source: sofi_grig77 - Instagram)

Many thought Safinar was officially engaged, but she denied her marriage news, saying she is still single and waiting for the right man to be engaged.

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now