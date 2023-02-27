SAG Awards 2023: best and worst dressed

ALBAWABA - The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG Awards), honors the best film and TV of the year 2022.

And this year's ceremony was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in California on February 26, 2023.

Albawaba created a list of this year's SAG Awards wardrobe, with the collection of best and worst dressed for the night.

1. Zendaya

2. Jessica Chastain

3. Michelle Yeoh

4. Austin Butler

5. Jamie Lee Curtis

6. Cara Delevingne

7. Li Jun Li

8. Niecy Nash

9. James Marsden

10. Quinta Brunson

11. Sally Field

12. Giancarlo Esposito

13. Evan Peters

14. Eddie Redmayne

15. Amanda Seyfried

16. Jenna Ortega

17. Andrew Garfield

18. Viola Davis

19. Ana De Armas

20. Adam Sandler and his wife Jackie