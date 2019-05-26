Saleh Al Rashed's Colored Lenses Place Him in an Awkward Situation

TV presenter Saleh Al-Rashed was put an embarrassing situation by beauty expert Ghadir Al-Sultan, who was the guest in the program "Khalk Saleh" that is screened daily in Ramadan.





Ghadir Al Sultan asked Saleh Al-Rashed to take off his sunglasses to see if he was wearing colored lenses or not. Al Rashed replied that he would take off the glasses as soon as they arrive at the place they were going to, but she did not let it go saying that she can tell he is wearing colored lenses even from behind the glasses he was wearing.

Ghadir Al Sultan insisted that Saleh Al Rashed removes his colored lenses in order to see the natural color of his eyes and assured the presenter that this part of the episode would be viral under the title "Saleh Al-Rashed reveals his natural eye color".

Saleh Al Rashed tried to ignore the request of his guest Ghadir Al Sultan, but she insisted on talking about the subject until he eventually told her that the color of his eyes was brown and that he liked the idea of ​​talking about his eyes color since it was something that many people questioned but never asked.