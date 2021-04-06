Salma Hayek to Join Jared Letto and Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’

US actress Salma Hayek, who is of Mexican-Lebanese decent, has joined the cast of renowned filmmaker Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” Deadline reported this week.

The Oscar nominee will join a star-studded cast that includes Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto and Jack Huston.

The highly anticipated movie, produced by Ridley and Giannina Scott, tells the story of how the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci, Patrizia Reggiani, plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci.

Gaga will play the role of Reggiani, Driver will play Maurizio and Hayek will play Pina Auriemma, who was Reggiani’s friend and a clairvoyant.

The film is set for release in November 2021.