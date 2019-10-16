Salma Hayek Posts a Nude Snap Celebrating 12 Million Instagram Followers

And the 53-year-old actress celebrated by stripping off for an acupuncture session - which she documented for her fans.





'I'm very grateful to all of you for your love and support. Yaaaay!!! You have gotten me to the 12 million!!! A needle for health and well-being representing each million of you,' she said in her post.



​



The Oscar nominated actress is pretty active on her Instagram as she shares throwbacks from past roles, special appearances, and of course her lavish vacations

She also uses her platform for good and is constantly speaking out about political issues around the world.

Back in August she took to her Instagram in Spanish to share a touching message about an act of violence in her home country of Mexico writing: 'I am very saddened that in my Coatzacoalcos, where I grew up with freedom that gives a united community and without violence, last night at least 25 people died in a bar attack. Unfortunately this is one of the countless misfortunes that happen daily in Mexico. We hope the authorities will deliver on their promise to stop the violence. It's time for so much suffering to end in a country that has it all.'

But that's not all of the good that this Hollywood elite member and her husband François-Henri Pinault try to put into the world.

Back in April, the Notre Dame Cathedral burned down in a tragic fire that left millions devastated. But the French billionaire and his father rose up and offered to donate $109 million dollars to help rebuild the historic landmark.

And earlier this month, it became official when he and his father Francois Pinault signed over their donation to the Archdiocese of Paris.

Just hours after the fire, Salma's longtime husband made the announcement that he would be donating to help the cause in hopes that others would follow in his lead.

'It is certainly vulgar to make a gesture and then promote it, but the idea was to generate others,' he said during an interview with Bloomberg at the time.

With numerous donations received to help rebuild the monument, Paris has set sights to have the new build completed in five years just in time for them to host the 2024 Olympics.

The two love birds tied the knot back in 2009 in the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement in Paris.

They announced their engagement back in March of 2007 and just months later they welcomed their daughter, Valentina, 12, who was born in Los Angeles.

Pinault is the CEO of PBR and his father is one of France's richest men with an estimated net worth of $16.9 billion dollars.