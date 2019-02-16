Salma Hayek Shares Adorable Photos of her New Pet Owl

Salma Hayek and her new pet owl. (Salma Hayek/ Instagram)

She is a renowned animal lover who once claimed she had more than 50 pets.

And Salma Hayek revealed she had added to her animal brood on Thursday as she posed with an adorable pet owl.

The actress, 52, showed off her soft side as she lovingly kissed her new feathered friend which was perched on her arm.

The Frida star looked chic in a nautical striped white top paired with stonewash jeans as she sat in her front room and spent quality time with her new pet.

Showing off her close bond with the grey, white and black bird of prey, the star posed for several snaps with the bird on her arm and shoulder.

The brunette beauty captioned the snap: I love him so much! Lo amo tanto!'

The mother-of-one has previously introduced her social media followers to her love of animals when she shared a video sat comfortably in her bed as her two dogs relaxed next to her with two parrots perched on her shoulder.

The animal lover has never been shy about expressing her fondness for adopting unsheltered pets.

'I have five horses, four alpacas, one cat, eight dogs, one hamster, five parrots, two fish, I'm sure I'm forgetting something!' Salma said on the Ellen DeGeneres show in October 2013.

'You know this is like the Oscars you forgetting someone. Oh I forgot! I have bunny rabbits, I have turkeys, 20 chickens, same with the rabbits be careful just buy one.'

She added, 'I don't know something is in the air at my ranch, animals keep reproducing!'

Salma is married to billionaire François-Henri Pinault with the couple sharing daughter Valentina, 11.

The pair, who now live in London, tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2009 in Paris, France, before hosting a second ceremony in Venice, Italy, that April.

The Frida star also shares stepdaughter Mathilde Pinault, 17, and stepsons Augustin Evangelista, 11, and Francois Pinault, 20, with her husband.

Meanwhile, Salma has been busy with her thriving acting career and will next be seen in comedy Limited Partners about two friends who start a beauty company together, due out on June 28.

The mother-of-one is presently filming an Untitled Sally Potter Project for release in 2020.

The actress is also due to star with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in upcoming comedy thriller The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, the sequel to the 2017 movie, The Hitman's Bodyguard.