Salman Khan Returns To Dubai with a (Da) Bangg

We’re days away from what may just be Dubai’s biggest Bollywood extravaganza of 2019. Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is set to dazzle the city with India’s top talents, including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prabhu Deva, Guru Randhawa and Manish Paul performing at Dubai Festival City Mall on 8 November.

Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded is inspired by Khan’s blockbuster action movie franchise Dabangg, now the fifth-highest grossing film series in India. Featuring most of its cast, the live production will jump from riveting dance sequences and musical performances to light hearted banter and playful sketches. Prepare for brilliant displays that will keep you on the edge of your seat all night long, as you laugh, dance and sing with your favourite stars.

Salman Khan

Old or young, living in the motherland or growing up in the diaspora – if you’re South Asian, you have heard of Khan. His career started with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), and has since become one of India’s most commercially successful actors. This multi-award-winning superstar has been the lead in a string of critically acclaimed films throughout his career like Karan Arjun (1995) with Shah Rukh Khan, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Tere Naam (2003) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). From action to comedy, there’s no subject or genre Salman Khan hasn’t tackled and tamed.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif has proven her prowess being one of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood. She is the industry's most sought after heroine with a career that catapulted to the bright skies of stardom after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005), a comedy starring Khan.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sinha debuted in Bollywood with Dabangg (2010), which won her a series of awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She’s cultivated a niche in the industry, carefully selecting roles that have made her one of the country’s top actresses. The romantic drama Lootera (2013), starring Ranvir Singh, won her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of a woman suffering from tuberculosis.

Jacqueline Fernandez

A former winner of Miss Universe Sri Lanka, Fernandez is one of Bollywood’s top glamour stars dubbed the ‘Jacq of Hearts’. Her career kicked off with fantasy-drama Aladin (2009), playing a reimagined Princess Jasmine opposite Ritesh Deshmukh. Since then, the model and actress has won hearts across the industry performing in successful films like Murder 2 (2011), Race 2 (2013) and Kick (2014), while also appearing as a judge on the popular dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Prabhu Deva

Few choreographers are as famous as Deva. This dance master, who has also served as an actor, director and producer has created extraordinary sequences for Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil films. Light on his feet and brilliantly innovative, Deva was the genius behind the dance moves of your favourite Bollywood tracks like ‘Kay Sera Sera’ featuring the Madhuri Dixit and ‘Go Go Govinda’ with Sinha.

Guru Randhawa

Randhawa is an Indian singer and songwriter who found his big Bollywood break in the 2017 film Hindi Medium. He is the name behind catchy Punjabi tracks like ‘High Rated Gabru’ and ‘Lahore’, the latter of which has more than 700 million views on YouTube.

Manish Paul

An actor, anchor and TV host, Paul has given life to some of India’s most watched reality programs including Indian Idol and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. He was the lead in the comedy thriller Mickey Virus (2013) and a supporting actor in films like Tere Bin Ladin (2016) and Tees Maar Khan (2010).

