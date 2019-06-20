Sam Smith Rocks a Pair of Stylish Heels

And Sam Smith revealed to fans that he has found the perfect set of heels, as he modelled the platform shoes for an Instagram snap he shared on Wednesday.





Gushing about the footwear, the singer, 27, wrote: 'I have ALWAYS wanted to find a heel I could wear everyday to the shops. dream come true!! I love you Syro.'

Sam looked stylish in a black pullover jumper, which the singer teamed up with straight-leg light denim jeans.

Making sure the platform heels were the highlight of the picture, Sam posed with one leg raised in the air to make them stand out.

In May, Sam discussed his decision to come out as nonbinary with a British GQ magazine and explained: 'Ever since I was a little boy, ever since I was a little human, I didn’t feel comfortable being a man really. I never really did.

'Some days I’ve got my manly side and some days I’ve got my womanly side, but it’s when I’m in the middle of that switch that I get really, really depressed and sad. Because I don’t know who I am or where I am or what I’m doing, and I feel very misunderstood by myself. I realised that’s because I don’t fit into either.

'I was with my mum last night and she said something so beautiful. “I’m so relieved that you and me and your whole family have a way to explain this, because it’s also been eating me up your whole life.” Because my mum could see it and that it was a torture going on in my mind.'

While he's happy to be a role model for young people going through the same thing, Sam admitted he is very 'scared' to speak so publicly about it.

He said: 'But I’m also very scared, because I’ve lived my life as a minority and now it makes me scared because I’m trying to explain it to people around me and they don’t understand.

'It feels like a new conversation, but I’m now learning it isn’t a new conversation and it’s been around for so long.'

Sam first spoke out in Jameela Jamil's I Weigh Interview series in March, discussing what being nonbinary and genderqueer meant to him.

The four-time Grammy winner admitted: 'You do not identify in a gender. You are just you. You are your own special creation. That is how I take it. I am not male or female. I think I float somewhere in between - somewhat on the spectrum.'

Giving further context, Sam responded: 'I’ve always had a bit of a war in my body and my mind… I do think like a woman in my head at times.

'I’ve sometimes sat there and questioned, do I want a sex change? It’s something I still think about, but I don’t think it is,' he explained.

Sam also revealed he has always been 'very free' when it comes to thinking about his sexuality.

'I’ve tried to change that into my thoughts on gender… when I move, when I have sex with men, it’s very feminine. I’m feminine in many ways - and I’ve resented that,' he stated.