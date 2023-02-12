Sam Smith, from satanic to goth

ALBAWABA - Sam Smith recently sparked controversy after their Grammy's performance, which some called "Satanic."

And now, Sam Smith are still the trend on social media after he wore what some people described as "the worst outfit at the Brit Awards."

Smith made sure they grab the attention of everyone as they showed up in a very daring outfit, donning a very shiny black one-piece inflatable jumpsuit made from latex.

The jumpsuit had an unusual shape, with huge pads and sleep, with large legs, and a zipper from the front.

Smith matched their outfit with matching black-heeled bulky boots to make the look even more dramatic.

The look is reportedly designed by Harri, which is a brand that previously come up with inflatable pants.