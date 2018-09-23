Sam Smith Says Ex-Boyfriend Brandon Flynn is Wonderful

They Split in June after eight months of dating (Source: Flynnagin11 / Instagram )

Sam Smith still thinks Brandon Flynn is "wonderful".



The 'Promises' singer split from the '13 Reasons Why' actor in June after eight months of dating and he is still processing what happened because the break-up feels "raw".





He said: "Brandon was wonderful.



"I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty."



Sam doesn't use dating apps as he'd rather meet people "out and about", but at the moment, he's happy to be single and focus on his work.



He told Sunday Times Style magazine: "Right now, the thought of getting into a relationship is too much. I just want to marry my job, work really hard and hopefully, when I'm not looking for [love], it will come."



But when he is dating, the 26-year-old star is a hopeless romantic.



He admitted: "I love sending flowers, leaving notes around the house and making thoughtful presents. I feel like I'm in a Richard Curtis film all the time. Which is bad, because I think everything should be like a movie and I get anxiety when it's not."



When the 'Writing's On the Wall' singer was 18, his parents got divorced but he thinks they still have a great relationship which has only strengthened his belief in love.



He said: "Everyone was heartbroken, both parties, but the amazing and lucky thing is that my parents remained friends.

"They both have other partners and speak on the phone all the time. They can hang out together. We're all still a unit in a modern way.



"Weirdly, my parents' divorce made me believe in love even more."





