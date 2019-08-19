Can you Guess the Age of Samira Said?

Samira Said faced a question most women are afraid to answer during an interview in "Tawaam Rouhi" program with Neshan Der Haroutiounian.
Said asserted that she is in peace with herself and her age that she did not hesitate to reveal. “I am 60 years old,” she said in responding to Der Haroutiounian's question. “I am 60 years old now and will be 61 years old soon.” The Moroccan Diva continued.
حينَ يَطول عُمر النَّجاح،— نيشان (@Neshan) August 17, 2019
تزدادُ نورًا مع العُمر.
النّور يَبرُق ولا يَشيخ.#توأم_روحي
سميرة سعيد 😍 pic.twitter.com/O7t36ur030
The Hitmaker made a remarkable statement during the episode that she does not like to waste her time with pointless battles or with being a social media trend with problems that make people talk, stressing that she only has time for people she loves and her art.
#وجهة_نظر pic.twitter.com/MsUEEaIvm5— Samira Said (@SamiraSaid) August 17, 2019
Samira stressed she does not want to gather a fan base that is based on problems, but she would rather gather fans that love her for the art she presents. Samira posted a snippet from the episode in which she tackled that topic with a caption that says "Perspective".
