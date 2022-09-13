Samo Zaen Goes to Jail For Two Years?

On Monday, an Egyptian court sentenced the Syrian artist, Osama Muhammad Al-Abras, known as “Samo Zaen”, to two years in prison with hard labor.

This came after the Syrian artist was convicted of "tax evasion", where he was fined, in addition to a prison sentence, about 1.4 million pounds, which equals to around 74,000 dollars.

The Tax Evasion Misdemeanors Court revealed that “Samo Zain evaded the payment of one million and 397 thousand and 393 Egyptian pounds in taxes,” which is the value of the fine as a response similar to the tax imposed, according to the petition of case No. 135 of 2022, misdemeanours of tax evasion.

The court also set a bond of 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($5,265) to stay the execution.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution had charged “Samo Zain” with “tax evasion” during his technical dealings for the period between 2014 and 2017.

He was also charged with “evading the payment of taxes on other transactions, including dealing with some hotels and restaurants in Egypt.”

