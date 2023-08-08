Sandra Bullock's boyfriend Bryan Randall dies at 57, here is what we know

ALBAWABA - Sandra Bullock’s longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall died at the age of 57 after secretly battling ALS.

The longtime boyfriend of Academy Award-winning actress Sandra Bullock, Bryan Randall died on Aug, 5 after a private battle with ALS.

Randall's family announced the news on Monday in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours, also asking for privacy as family members grieve and “come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS is a fatal type of motor neuron disease. It is characterized by progressive degeneration of nerve cells in the spinal cord and brain. ALS is one of the most devastating disorders that affects the function of nerves and muscles.

Survival time with ALS is two to five years, some people live five years, 10 years or even longer. Symptoms can begin in the muscles that control speech and swallowing or in the hands, arms, legs, or feet.

Randall and Bullock began their love story in 2015 and were going strong for eight years till the day he died. In 2021 she expressed how she feels about Randall and why the pair have not tied the knot, she shared: "I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children, three children...his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” The Proposal star said, adding, “I don’t wanna say do it as I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Bryan and Sandra were parents to two adopted children, Louis, 13, and Laila, 10, and were also raising Bryan's daughter from a previous relationship.

On Bryan, Sandra Bullock said that he is the example I want my children to have, she said: "He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing."

By Alexandra Abumuhor