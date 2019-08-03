Sara Gilbert Will No Longer Host 'The Talk' Show

The hosts of The Talk cried and laughed together as they said goodbye to Sara Gilbert.

Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Eve got emotional during Gilbert's final episode of the talk show, which aired Friday.



Osbourne cried as she shared how Gilbert has been like a "sister" to her.

"She can read me, I can read her. If there's anything on my mind I tell Sara and now it's like I won't have Sara," Osbourne said.

"It's like a sister -- she's like a sister that I never had," she added. "It's like I can tell her things and she gives me good advice. I know if I tell her things it won't go anywhere else, it's like a sacred thing. It's like not having your sister with you anymore."

Underwood also cried as she praised Gilbert as a great example for women.





"You are a great mother, a great wife, companion. You're a great businesswoman, and that I truly respect," Underwood said.

"You have challenged me in ways that I never thought. You got me out of my comfort zone," she added. "Everybody needs a good friend that knows there's more in you than even you understand, and you bring that out in people. As a woman, I salute you."

Gilbert announced in April that she would leave The Talk after nine years to focus on her family and her acting and producing. Gilbert is married to Linda Perry and is parent to three children, Levi, Sawyer and Rhodes.

"This is hard to do, and something I've been struggling with for a while and going back and forth, but I've decided that it's time for me to leave the show at the end of the season," Gilbert said in April.

"I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn't able to spend as much time with my three kids as I'd like, and time for myself," she explained. "As I've continued on, I'm starting to develop more things to produce and I'm having opportunities to act, and I'm just feeling like I don't know how I'm going to do it. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, 'There's no time.'"

Gilbert plays Darlene Conner on the Roseanne spinoff The Conners, which was renewed in March for a second season on ABC.