Sarah Hyland And fiancé Wells Adams Are The Cutest Couple

Sarah Hyland and fiancé Wells Adams took a cue from Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez and played the TikTok Couples Challenge during their time self-isolating.

Much like JLo and A-Rod, the Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum sat down with their eyes closed as someone fired off personal questions about each other, and their relationship.

'The very poor man’s @jlo & @arod,' Hyland, 29, described their version of the game in the caption of the video.

​

Sitting on their couch with their chocolate Labrador Retriever snuggling up to Hyland, the couple appeared to be very in tune with themselves and each other right from the start.

They were in agreement on the first six questions that were asked at a rapid pace, which began with the two of them pointing at Adams as the one 'who initiated the first kiss.'

They followed that up by both pointing to Hyland as the one 'who apologizes first after a fight.'

The pair then proceeded to agree that Adams was the person in the relationship 'who is the funny one'; 'more romantic'; 'the most patient '; and 'the better cook'.

​

It wasn't until they were asked 'who said I love you first' that they disagreed, with both pointing to themselves.

However, they agreed again when it came to answering 'who takes longer to get ready in the morning', both pointing to Hyland, and 'who is grumpier in the morning', which was Adams.

After one more disagreement, the couple ended by being back in unison as to Hyland being the one who spends the most money out of the pair.

Lopez and and Rodriguez uploaded their version of the game to their respective Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

The actress is being extra vigilant when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic because she's at a higher risk due to her kidney dysplasia and endometriosis.

In 2017, she underwent a second kidney transplant after her first one failed.

'I am obviously immunocompromised with my transplant history and am on immunosuppressants, so everything in this house is sanitized,' Hyland said during a recent appearance on Brad Goreski's podcast.

The couple started dating in November 2017, and announced their engagement in July 2019.