Saturday Bingo at KAVE

KAVE, The Story of Things, is an up-cycling cafe concept that immerses people in the things they use. It is the best place to be this summer for some laid-back fun every week during Saturday’s Bingo Brunch. Bring friends, family and even your dog to enjoy fresh bagels and coffee over an old-school round of bingo.



The game is made using up-cycled materials and winners can expect fun prizes. Your AED50 participation fee includes a delicious homemade bagel with cream cheese and filter coffee. This weekly session runs every Saturday until the end of August.

Date 29 June - 31 August 2019 Category Experiences , Lifestyle , Family Venue KAVE, Warehouse 20, Alserkal Avenue Telephone +971 55 102 4469 Ticket price AED50 Admission Saturdays: 11am-1pm Website http://alserkalavenue.ae/en/event/saturdays-bingo-brunch-lets-play-over-bagels-and-coffee.php