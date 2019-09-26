Saucy! Haifa Wehbe Crowns Mr. Lebanon 2019.. Check Him Out

Contestant Mohamed Sandakli was crowned Mr. Lebanon 2019 at a huge ceremony at the Riviera Hotel in Beirut Tuesday evening, after his quick-witted answers beat out the competition and won the jury's votes.





Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe performed at the ceremony, which was hosted by media personality and actress Rita Harb. The event was organized by Nidal Agency that's owned by Nidal Bashrawi.

Last year, Rami Atallah won the title of Mr. Lebanon 2018, while Mohamed Taha was the first runner-up, and Ibrahim Al-Zu'bi the second runner-up.