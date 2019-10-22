Saudi Actor Talal Al-Harbi Dies in Car Accident Aged 63

The art community was saddened by the death of Saudi actor and media figure Talal Al-Harbi who died in a car accident in Jeddah on Sunday.

His son Fadi mourned him through his Twitter account and asked God for mercy, forgiveness and paradise for his father.

A number of Saudi artists and media people also expressed their deep sorrow for Talal's death.

The late artist Talal Al-Harbi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah earned in 1985. He began his work as a radio broadcaster in 1991 and presented many radio and television programs. He also participated in many movies and series, both Saudi and Egyptian, most notably the series Asouf, Haret Al Sheikh, Inti Taleq, Sultan and others.