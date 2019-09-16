Saudi Beauty Vlogger Sarah Al-Wadaani Shocks Followers With 'Lip Fillers'...

Saudi Beauty Vlogger Sarah Al-Wadaani posted a photo on Instagram revealing that she had her lips injected with fillers, including a new plastic surgery at the level of her mouth.





Sarah appeared to be expressing her remorse for having her lips filled, as she did not expect she would look like what she turned into, which angered her followers.

"My heart felt pain for Sara al-Wadaani," one follower commented.

"Why Sarah? you ruined your lips which were one of the most perfect", another fan wrote.

Later on, Al-Wadaani published another video that revealed that she had done what's called a “cinematic trick”, and reassured her fans that she still has her natural lips!