Saudi Boobs on Display! Activist Hind Al-Qahtani Sparks Outrage for an Obscene Corset Ad! (Video)

Saudi activist Hind Al-Qahtani has angered the Arab public, especially Saudis, after she shared a video that was reportedly described as shameful.

Hind was advertising for a brand that produces corsets and shared a video while modeling in the product.

However, what caught the public's attention was Hind putting her cleavage on display in a provocative way, which made them describe her movements as seductive.

The video, which was widely circulated, witnessed a consensus that Saudi nationality must be withdrawn from Hind, who lives abroad, because her actions undermine her country of origin, Saudi Arabia.