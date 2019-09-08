Saudi National Day Fireworks

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2019 - 07:21 GMT
Celebrate Saudi National Day on 23 September with the rest of Dubai over dynamic fireworks at The Beach in JBR and The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah. Set against a stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the shows will usher in the Kingdom's 89th anniversary with scintillating lights and a joyous atmosphere.

Grab a seat by the waterfront of either buzzing lifestyle destination for a free spectacle, or reserve a table at one of their many delicious restaurants for dinner and a show. The Beach and The Pointe offer visitors a plethora of exciting activities, from shopping to live entertainment, which you can enjoy before or after the fireworks.

Date 23 September 2019
Category Live Entertainment , Family , Lifestyle
Venue Various locations
Ticket price Free
Admission The Beach in JBR: 9pm
The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah: 8:30pm

