Saudi National Day Fireworks

Celebrate Saudi National Day on 23 September with the rest of Dubai over dynamic fireworks at The Beach in JBR and The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah. Set against a stunning backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, the shows will usher in the Kingdom's 89th anniversary with scintillating lights and a joyous atmosphere.



Grab a seat by the waterfront of either buzzing lifestyle destination for a free spectacle, or reserve a table at one of their many delicious restaurants for dinner and a show. The Beach and The Pointe offer visitors a plethora of exciting activities, from shopping to live entertainment, which you can enjoy before or after the fireworks.

Date 23 September 2019 Category Live Entertainment , Family , Lifestyle Venue Various locations Ticket price Free Admission The Beach in JBR: 9pm

The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah: 8:30pm