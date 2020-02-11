Saudi Opera Artist Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani Joins Singing Choir in Rome's Largest Church (Video)

  1. Home
On Sunday, Al-Zahrani participated in his first official ceremony (source: @m_khayran Twitter)
Saudi operatic artist, Muhammad Khayran Al-Zahrani, revealed that he joined an opera singing group in Italy, and that he participated in a choir in a church in Rome.

Al-Zahrani, who is one of the few Saudi professional classical opera singers, appeared in a video clip of the first concert of the Italian band Coro Polifonicomusica.

Al-Zahrani said that he is the first Arab and the first Saudi to join the choir in the largest church in Rome, as he became a member and solo singer in the band.

On Sunday, Al-Zahrani participated in his first official ceremony with the group that performed a show for a delegation of the Italian army, politicians and singer Francesco Sartori.

Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani at 24 years old has managed to challenge the objections of his family and society and succeed in the world of operatic singing. He presented many performances in Jeddah and Riyadh in the Kingdom, as well as shows abroad in Egypt and Italy.

 


