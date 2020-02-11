Saudi Opera Artist Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani Joins Singing Choir in Rome's Largest Church (Video)

Saudi operatic artist, Muhammad Khayran Al-Zahrani, revealed that he joined an opera singing group in Italy, and that he participated in a choir in a church in Rome.

Al-Zahrani, who is one of the few Saudi professional classical opera singers, appeared in a video clip of the first concert of the Italian band Coro Polifonicomusica.

Al-Zahrani said that he is the first Arab and the first Saudi to join the choir in the largest church in Rome, as he became a member and solo singer in the band.

On Sunday, Al-Zahrani participated in his first official ceremony with the group that performed a show for a delegation of the Italian army, politicians and singer Francesco Sartori.

Mohammed Khayran Al-Zahrani at 24 years old has managed to challenge the objections of his family and society and succeed in the world of operatic singing. He presented many performances in Jeddah and Riyadh in the Kingdom, as well as shows abroad in Egypt and Italy.

بكل فخر حاب اشاركم فرحتي بكوني اول سعودي يكون عضو ومغني سولو ضمن كواير Coro Polifonico musica في روما ايطاليا .. وايضا الايوم الاحد 9/2/2020 اول حفل رسمي لي في الفرقه وبحضور وفد من الجيش الايطالي والسياسين و المغني Francesco sartori pic.twitter.com/I4g1I2agJf — MOHAMMED ‏ (@m_khayran) February 9, 2020

ليلة أوبرالية جميلة في جدة بمشاركة اول سوبرانو سعودية مرخصة من وزارة الثقافة، الفنانة سوسن البهيتي @SawsanAlbahiti و الفنان الموهوب محمد خيران @m_khayran وعازف البيانو تامر خليل @tk3904 في مقهى بوهو بجدة 🎼🎹🎤



مواهب سعودية جميلة تستحق فرص اكبر لتسطع في مملكتنا الغالية 🇸🇦 ✨ pic.twitter.com/QvnGCHba7b — Classical Music Club KSA نادي الموسيقى الكلاسيكية (@CMC_KSA) October 29, 2019