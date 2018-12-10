Saudi Singer Waad Scolded after EMBRACING Male Contestant in Talent Show

Waad still has to comment on the backlash

Follow > Disable alert for Waad Follow >

Saudi singer Waad received backlash and negative comments after a spontaneous act during the last live show of talent show "Najm Al Saudiyeh" (The Star of Saudi Arabia).

A video was leaked that was taken after the winning moment of contestant Ahmed Quseeiri, and in the video Waad, that was a member of the show's judging panel, is seen embracing the contestant to congratulate him for his win.

What the Saudi songstress did was faced with furious comments from Saudi commentators that attacked what she did and accused her of not sticking to the Saudi traditions.

Waad still has to comment on the backlash, even though many fans defended her already by saying that it is coming from a good place and that she embraced the contestant because she was happy for him.