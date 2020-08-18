Saudi Swifties Demand To Bring Taylor Swift To the Kingdom... Selenators, Monsters & Beyhives Get Involved

Hashtag #Taylor_in_Saudi_Is_A_Demand topped the list of Saudi trend on Twitter today, where the number of tweets has exceeded 2,500 until this moment, demanding Entertainment Authority to contract pop star Taylor Swift and bring her to throw a concert in the Kingdom.

One follower wrote: "Queen of pop and country. Queen of guitar and piano."

Another one added: "Particularly to Riyadh, please," A third fan commented: "Bring the star of the decade, she's nice and does not hurt anyone."

The hashtag opened the door for other Saudi tweeters to demand not only bringing Taylor Swift; instead they stormed the hashtag thread and started suggesting names of their favorite singers to throw concerts in the Kingdom.

One follower demanded bringing Beyonce "Beyhives make this reach the trend, snakes aren't better than us,"r eferring to Swifties.

A Selenator asked to bring Selena Gomez along with Taylor Swift by posting a picture of them together.

We need both of them ty

- #تايلور_في_السعوديه_مطلب pic.twitter.com/LCX67UHb1D — يارا ستايلز 🌼 (@pckkyi) August 18, 2020

Monsters asked the Entertainment Authority to bring Lady Gaga, and other tweets asked for Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande.