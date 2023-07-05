Saudi Thobe shines at Paris Fashion Week

ALBAWABA - The traditional Saudi attire at Paris Fashion Week, where the designer Bakry Alkaff wore the Saudi Thobe along with his friend, pictures of them were circulated on social media platforms.

Fashion designers around the world eagerly await fashion weeks each year to showcase their creativity and latest collections.

However, Paris Fashion Week holds a special place for Arab designers. It is the week that brings them together, including renowned Lebanese designers like Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika, and Rami Al Ali.

الثوب السعودي في أسبوع الموضة بباريس 💚 pic.twitter.com/k6sBvO09bQ — وجدان فاشن (@wejdanfashion) July 4, 2023

The fashion industry, Fall/Winter Haute Couture Week 23—2024, is set to kick off in Paris on July 3.

The show will highlight the finest creations from renowned fashion houses, setting the stage for the upcoming season’s trends and styles.

Paris Fashion Week 2023 promises to showcase cutting-edge designs, pushing the boundaries of style and creativity.

Renowned fashion houses and emerging designers alike will present their highly anticipated collections, revealing the trends that will shape the fashion landscape in the seasons to come.