Saudi Vlogger Alanoud Alissa Joins OnlyFans.. And Shares a Naked Picture While Bathing in Hawaii

Published July 27th, 2021 - 07:36 GMT
Saudi Vlogger Alanoud Alissa has recently created an account on OnlyFans, and picked the name 'Nudza' for it.

In the description box, Alanoud wrote: 'Hey its your babe girl', and revealed that she currently resides in Los Angeles.

So far, Alanoud Alissa has 56 posts and 34.6k like on the sex content website, and the Saudi vlogger also promoted her Snapchat account on OnlyFans bio 'a.alissa70'.

Once social media users learnt about Alanoud Alissa's OnlyFans account, they took to Twitter to express their excitement, and asked each other to circulate any leaks.

In addition, many followers asked what does Alanoud Alissa do in life and what's her occupation, they also suggested to her to work as a porn star since she has an OnlyFans account.

Tweep @ierror0 asked: 'Does anyone have Alanoud Alissa nudes? I would transfer money', and follower @maya72903983 offered: 'The last 3 nudes of Alanoud Alissa from OnlyFans for 30 riyals.'

The Saudi controversial vlogger is currently on a vacation in Hawaii.

On Snapchat, she shared with her followers the stunning hotel she's staying at, then she went out and visited a gallery before she went to try surfing.

Once she got back to the hotel, Alanoud was super excited to take a bath under an outdoor shower.

After she finished, she shared a naked window-reflection selfie that caused a frenzy among followers on Snapchat and Twitter.

العنود العيسى اونلي فانز نودز

العنود العيسى اونلي فانز نودز onlyfans

