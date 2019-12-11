Save and Celebrate This Gifting Weekend In Dubai

Dubai gets into the spirit of the winter season the best way it knows how – at this year’s Gifting Weekend. Starting this Thursday 12 December until Saturday, 14 December, you can slide into the holidays enjoying remarkable discounts, entertainment and festive fun all through the town.



With family dinners and winter celebrations fast approaching, there’s no better time to wrap up last minute shopping and gift needs. You’ll find something for every taste and style on offer as Dubai’s top fashion, home and sportswear brands get into the gifting mood. Sneakers from Nike, cosy pyjamas from Oysho, new linens from Pottery Barn and luxury treats from Bloomingdale’s – see what's in store here.



While these discounts are sure to make you a favourite among friends and family, up your popularity by taking everyone to enjoy all the festive fun kicking off this weekend. Various destinations, including Al Seef and The Pointe, are transforming into winter wonderlands. Ice skating rings, alfresco markets, holiday knick-knacks and live performances are just some of the holiday experiences setting a high bar for Gifting Weekends to come.



