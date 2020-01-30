Save Her Tyga! Maryam Hussein Re-Shares Her Twerking Video With ‘Blessed’ Hitmaker That Got Her Deported from UAE

Moroccan actress Maryam Hussein republished the twerking video that got her a one-month jail sentence and eviction from UAE after judicial disputes with the journalist and lawyer Saleh Al Jasmi.

Maryam appeared in the video celebrating new year's eve 2018 at one of Dubai's hot spots where Tyga was performing. Maryam is seen twerking against him while sporting a shimmering jumpsuit.

Hussein responded to the court ruling by posting the video AGAIN to her Twitter account, in an effort to deliver a message that the punishment does not fit the crime, as the video is being circulating under the title of "indecent assault."

The Moroccan actress captioned the video:

"You are a man of law and you understand law. My words never doubt the decision of the esteemed court ... But as a man of law, do you see an indecent assault in the video?

Suppose there is an assault, who assaulted me, no one summoned him, and who filmed the video and published it?

As for dancing, there is no law that criminalizes a person for dancing!"