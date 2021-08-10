Saweetie Gets Her Own McDonalds Meal

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

McDonald's' latest celebrity menu collaboration will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

The meal contains a Big Mac, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, a medium Sprite, and two dipping sauces: the BBQ sauce and the Saweetie 'n Sour sauce.

The fast-food chain had successfully launched similar limited-edition celebrity meals with South Korean pop band BTS, Travis Scott and J Balvin.

"I know I'm not a normal girl, but when they said that McDonald's was interested in collaborating, I was shocked.

The rapper, whose real name is Diamonté Valentin Harper took to Instagram to share with her followers the exciting news.

She posted a series of pictures advertising her new collaboration, 'IT’S HERE !!! Introducing The Saweetie Meal' she captioned the post, and added a burger and an ice flake emoji.

McDonald’s said the meal will be served in "icy new packaging inspired by her own style."

The brand new meal will be available through the McDonald's app starting August 9.

Before the collaboration with Travis Scott last fall, the chain hasn't had a celebrity meal or "McDonald's Famous Order" in nearly 30 years when it partnered with Michael Jordan in 1992 for the McJordan.