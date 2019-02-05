Sawsan Badr Is a Victim of a Hacker

The Egyptian actress asserted that she was surprised with many messages from her friends asking her about having a personal account on the social media platform. (Source: kareemnour - Instagram)

Actress Sawsan Badr denied the existence of an offical Facebook account under her name.

Badr stressed she does not know the identity of the creator of this account, who impersonated her and put her image as a profile picture.

She also added that she is currently busy with filming her role in the series "Abu Al Arousa" (The Father of the Bride), confirming to anyone who asks her that there is no relationship between her and the Social Media platform account.

She pointed out that she was surprised by the response of her colleagues to the mishap, which got her worried and the need to be very cautious, considering that impersonating a character exceeds the limits of admiration.