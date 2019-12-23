Say What?! Did Abdulmounem Amayri Propose to Dana Halabi? (Video)

The art community was shocked by the news that 49-year-old Syrian actor Abdulmounem Amayri is engaged to 32-year-old Lebanese singer Dana Halabi.

Rumors of the engagement have recently sparked with nothing having been confirmed yet, except for Halabi’s insistence that she is linked to a first-class Syrian celebrity without revealing his name or even denying the widespread news.

From his side, Amayri denied the engagement rumors leaving multiple posts on his Facebook page, such as, "who said that I got engaged? I didn't say anything," and "what's happening? I don't understand anything."

Abdulmounem continued: "I played a role in Mamalik Annar and no one contacted me. There is news being published about me and no one calls me. FYI social media is the biggest lie."

Abdulmounem Amayri was married to Syrian actress Amal Arafa, and their marriage lasted 14 years. They have two daughters, Salma and Maryam.

Amal's amicable divorce with Abdulmounem became the example to follow in the Arab world, as the duo maintained their friendship and continued to share their photos with each other.