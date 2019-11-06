Say What! Did Nesreen Tafesh Marry Assala's Husband Tarek Alarian Amid Split Rumors?!

For the first time, Egyptian director Tarek Alarian broke his silence to respond to recent rumors about his marriage to Syrian actress Nesreen Tafesh, which some suggest might be the secret behind his deteriorating relationship with his wife Assala.





Alarian stated in a televised interview that rumors about him being married to Nesreen Tafesh have no basis at all. He said that he does not pay attention to what is being said about him in this regard.

"Over the years we hear things like this, but I'm the type of person who does not pay attention to such things," Alarian said.

From her side, Nesreen Tafesh had also commented on this rumor in the past, explaining that Assala denied this rumor in advance and describing the gossipers as "empty people."

On the other hand, Tarek Alarian caused controversy in his first appearance after rumors went around that he separated from his wife Assala after people noticed he was not wearing his wedding band.