Sayed Ragab Gets Admitted to The Hospital

Earlier this week, Egyptian actor Sayed Ragab allegedly got admitted to hospital for food poisoning and was later reported that the actor was discharged.

Rumors state that Sayed Ragab was rushed to the hospital due to food poisoning, side effect include nausea and extreme vomiting.

However, Sayed Ragab's manager denied those rumors, and revealed that the actor actually went to the hospital for random checkups and added that Ragab is perfectly healthy and resting at home.

The artist Sayed Ragab latest work is the movie 'Kira & El Gin' which is now showing in cinemas, the movie also stars Karim Abdel Azziz and Ahmed Ezz.

Also from his latest works is the movie Wahed Tani alongside Ahmed Helmy, Ruby, Amr Abdel-Jalil, Nisreen Amin, Mohamed Al-Taji, Ahmed Malik, and a number of guests of honor, the film is written by Haitham Dabour, directed by Mohamed Shaker Khudair.