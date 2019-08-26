Scarlett Johansson is The Highest Paid Actress in 2019

American access Scarlett Johansson is the highest-paid actress in the world for a second year according to 'Forbes Magazine' as it was said that she earned 15.5 million dollars this year, which is more than what she earned last year.
The actress gained her success starring in her latest movie 'Avengers: Endgame' the final chapter of the 'Avengers' sequel which earned her $35 million.
In the film, the American beauty played the role of supernatural agent 'Natasha Romanov' known as the black widow.
And in Second Place for 'highest-paid actresses in 2019' was Latin-American actress Sofia Vergara, the lead actress in the comedy series 'Modern Family, who earned $44.1 million between 1st of June 2018 and the 1st of June 2019.
American Actress Reese Witherspoon was listed Third place with $35 Million and in fourth place is Australian actress Nicole Kidman with $34 Million.
The list for 'highest-paid actresses in 2019' has brand new names including 'Elizabeth Moss' who stars in 'The Handmaid's Tale' and Australian actress 'Margot Robbie' who plays in "Once upon a Time in Hollywood"
The 10th place was earned by'Grey's Anatomy's lead actress Ellen Pompeo with $22 Million
© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)