Scarlett Johansson Reveals The Pressure of Being Thin is Much Worse Than Before

Scarlett Johansson thinks the pressure to be thin in Hollywood has become "much worse" in recent years.



The 35-year-old actress thinks big-name stars are now under more pressure than ever to look thin and glamorous all of the time.



She told Candis magazine: "There has always been pressure on actors to stay thin.



"There's a scene in one of my favorite movies, 'All About Eve', where Bette Davis is circling around the room, horribly upset about something, and she picks up a chocolate ... puts it down ... picks it up again ... puts it down again ... finally, she gives in and eats it, but only after a huge struggle!



"So even back then, there was the pressure going on. And now, it's much worse."



The 'Black Widow' star has revealed she sticks to a "natural" diet, saying she likes to be "slim but healthy".



She said: "There's a weight I like to maintain, which is slim but healthy. But there's a healthy way to keep to that weight and there's an unhealthy way.



"I don't have any comment on how other people choose to live their lives - but for me, I am far too paranoid about my own health to take the road of eating disorders. I'd rather just stay in shape the natural way."



Scarlett also tries to keep her personal life out of the limelight by adopting a "classy way" of maintaining her privacy.



She shared: "There's a classy way of going about keeping your privacy. There's an aggressive way to do it, and there's a quieter way, and because I am not an aggressive person, I choose just to lie low, which is not that hard to do.



"I don't struggle with my pubic persona because it doesn't matter to me how people perceive me from afar. Of course it matters how people who know me perceive me, but that's a different matter."