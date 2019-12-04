Scarlett Johansson's 'Black Widow' Teaser Trailer Released

Scarlett Johansson is the star of her own solo Marvel film in the first teaser trailer for Black Widow.

The clip, released on Monday, follows Johansson's titular super spy returning home to Russia following the events of Captain America: Civil War.





Black Widow confronts her past about being raised to be an assassin and links back up with old friends including Florence Pugh as Yelena, Rachel Weisz as Melina and David Harbour who portrays the Red Guardian.

The group rejoins Black Widow for a new mission that will include taking down a masked villain. Red Guardian is happy to be putting on his red combat suit again with Melina poking fun at all the weight he has gained.

Black Widow, from director Cate Shortland, is set to arrive in theaters on May 1.

"The film talks about a lot of tough stuff. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain," Johansson recently said about the film.

"And I hope this film is empowering for people because I think Natasha is a very empowering person, and an inspiring person in a lot of ways."