Scott and Kourtney Kardashian Want to Do Things as 'Family Unit'

Kourtney Kardashian Co-Parents with Scott Disick (Twitter)

Follow > Disable alert for Sofia Richie Disable alert for Scott Disick Disable alert for Kourtney Kardashian Follow >

She is said to have ruffled the feathers of Sofia Richie after posting a racy co-parenting Instagram snap with Scott Disick.

But Kourtney Kardashian showed no signs of family drama as she attended the GQ Men Of The Year Party in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.

The television personality, 39, put her best fashion forward, cutting a sleek figure in a strapless silver foil midi-dress.

Kourtney highlighted her slender frame in the metallic gown and added a boost to her petite 5ft frame with perspex court shoes.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept accessories to a mininum, adding a touch of sparkle to her eye-catching ensemble with diamond drop earrings and a statement ring.

Styling her raven tresses in a slicked back side-parting, the mother-of-three finished off her evening get-up with a grey smokey-eye, bronzed cheeks and a glossy brown lip.

Kourtney's glamorous night out comes after she shared a photo of herself with ex-boyfriend Scott and her daughter Penelope on Instagram.

In the shot, the mother of three reclined on a double bed in a racy and revealing black dress, showing off plenty of cleavage and leg, while in the background, Scott, 35, sat in jeans and a grey sweatshirt, apparently oblivious.

Completing the odd family pic was the former couple's middle child and only daughter — six-year-old Penelope — sat in her father's lap while she scrolled through his phone.

Their other two children, eight and three-year-old sons Mason and Reign, decided to skip the photo.

She captioned it simply: 'coparenting'.

However the snap was said to be the final straw for Scott's girlfriend Sofia, 20.

A source told Hollywood Life: 'Sofia feels disrespected and uncomfortable with Kourtney’s Instagram pics and constant reminders of how close she and Scott remain.

'Sofia does not like it at all when Kourtney posts pics with Scott, she is confused by the unnecessary pictures and feels they are rude, inappropriate and wishes Kourtney would back off from her man.

Another source added: 'Uncomfortable is definitely the feelings Sofia is feeling but she is learning to expect it from Scott because to him it’s keeping the peace and he doesn’t always take Sofia’s feelings to heart.'

Meanwhile, it was reported that Scott and Kourtney want to do things as a 'family unit' for the sake of their children.

The former couple recently went to New York on a mini family vacation, and even though they're not a couple, they're keen to do things as a family for the benefit of their children.

A source told E! News: 'When things are going well between Scott and Kourtney, they like to do things together as a family unit for the sake of the kids.

'The kids love when they all get to be together and Kourtney and Scott have been great at co-parenting lately. Everyone is really happy.'